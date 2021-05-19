Drama Book Shop, Now Owned by Hamilton Team, Will Reopen Next Month

Time to drop some knowledge! The Drama Book Shop will officially reopen to the public on June 10. The iconic retailer of theater scripts and books, which was forced to close in 2019, will open its doors at 266 West 39th Street, one block from the store's prior location. Tony nominee David Korins designed the new space, which, as previously reported, is owned by his Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Jeffrey Seller, as well as James L. Nederlander.

David Korins' rendering of the new Drama Book Shop (Photo c/o Rubenstein)

“For me, the Drama Book Shop has always been the heart and soul of the New York City theater community. I sat and read plays there in high school. I discovered incredible artists and new works through staff recommendations. I wrote so many songs from In The Heights in the basement there,” Miranda said in a statement. "I’m excited for the next generation of storytellers and theater lovers to come in, explore and be inspired.”

“It is impossible for me to separate my early New York City life and career from the Drama Book Shop. My theater company was housed there for nearly five years starting when the DBS opened in December of 2001 on 40th Street. It was my home base in every way. The plays, books and musicals contained there fueled so many of us,” said Kail in a statement. "It is my hope that the return of the shop will be a burst of inspiration for our community—I cannot wait for the world to come visit."

Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent bookstore in 1923 and has since been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. In business for nearly 100 years, the unique shop specializes in all things printed for the theater or arts lover—from librettos, plays and screenplays to works on theater craft, dramatic techniques, music and biographies of film and theater's greats. In 2011, the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award Honor for Excellence in the Theatre.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 9AM to 8PM ET, Saturdays from 10AM to 8PM ET and Sundays from 12PM to 6PM ET. Due to COVID-19, The Drama Book Shop is operating at a limited capacity and has implemented a timed-entry reservation system. Reservations are not required but highly recommended to ensure entry to the store at a specific time.