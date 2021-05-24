The Mirror and the Light, the Final Installment of the Wolf Hall Series, Sets West End Premiere

London audiences will soon be able to experience the conclusion of Dame Hilary Mantel's award-winning Wolf Hall series.The Mirror and the Light, which is the third and final installment of the trilogy, following Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, will have its world premiere at the West End's Gielgud Theatre beginning September 23. Opening night is set for October 6. Mantel adapted the story for the stage alongside Ben Miles, who will return to his role as Thomas Cromwell. Nathaniel Parker will reprise his Olivier-winning and Tony-nominated perfoermance as Henry VIII. Jeremy Herrin returns to direct.

The trilogy charts the riveting rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the ruthless court of Henry VIII 1536. Anne Boleyn’s fate has been sealed by the executioner. Jane Seymour must deliver King Henry a healthy heir. And to the disgust of Henry’s nobles, Thomas Cromwell continues his ruthless ascent from the gutters of Putney to the highest rank beside his master. But with the threat of invasion and the King’s legacy tottering, Cromwell is vulnerable and his enemies are poised to strike.

Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies earned acclaim for its 2014 London runs and transferred to Broadway in 2015 under the name Wolf Hall: Parts One and Two.

The production will feature scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram who won both Olivier and Tony Awards for his work on Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies and music by Stephen Warbeck.

Mantel's books Wolf Hall and and Bring Up the Bodies won the prestigious Man Booker Prize in 2009 and 2012, respectively, making the author the first woman ever to receive the award twice.