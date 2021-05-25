Curtain Up! Broadway.com Gifts Theater Tickets to 100 New York City Small Business Owners

One hundred small business owners who represent the five boroughs of New York City and the diversity that makes NYC so special have been chosen as the winners of the I Love NYC SMB Campaign. Broadway.com is proud to send these winners to a Broadway show in honor of Small Biz Silver Lining's I Love NYC SMB campaign that highlights businesses that stayed in New York through the pandemic and contributed to the community.

Silver Lining issued an open call for businesses and the #TY100 were selected from hundreds of submissions and went through a thorough vetting process. I Love NYC SMB is a rallying cry for New Yorkers to get behind these 100 small businesses so that they not just survive, but thrive. The ripple effect on job creation, community revitalization and economic recovery will be significant.

"Small businesses are the life-blood of New York City so we are thrilled to thank the #TY100 small business owners with a night out on Broadway when our industry reopens this fall,” said John Gore, Owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization, Broadway.com’s parent company.

The winners include 16 businesses from the Bronx, 23 from Brooklyn, 39 from Manhattan, 14 from Queens and eight from Staten Island.

In addition to Broadway tickets, each of the winning small businesses will receive thank-you prizes worth over $10,000. These include QR coding services from Flowcode as well as a cash gift from ticket sales to a concert series in partnership with ARKAI’s SupportNYC initiative and a promo video produced by Re-Invention TV.

Click here to see a full list of the winning businesses and to learn more about the #TY100 campaign.