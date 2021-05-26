Odds & Ends: Watch Isaac Powell Show Off Pride and Much More for New Campaign

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Isaac Powell Tapped for Steamy Calvin Klein Pride Campaign

West Side Story star Isaac Powell has been tapped for Calvin Klein's annual Pride campaign. This year the company is featuring Pose star Indya Moore and others to open up about important LBGTQ+ moments in their lives. Powell revealed a defining moment at the movies with an early crush. In addition to the campaign and Calvin Klein's new Pride collection, the company is partnering with the Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LBGTQ+ youth. Watch the video below to hear Powell's story.

Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman with Renaming

Howard University announced its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts, led by Dean Phylicia Rashad, will be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts in honor of the late actor, who was an alumnus of the university. Boseman, who is known for the films 42, Get On Up, Marshall, Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom among many others died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after being diagnosed with colon cancer. “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development,” the Boseman family said in a statement.

Winnie the Pooh’s Next Adventure Is Off-Broadway

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is headed off-Broadway. The new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, told with life-size puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, features the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne. The Sherman Brothers (Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman), who wrote songs for many Disney classics, including Mary Poppins, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Jungle Bookand more also created the music that appeared in the 1977 movie The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller developed the new adaptation and will present it in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. Look for Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) beginning on October 21 at Theatre Row.

Emmy Winner Ann Dowd Takes on Enemy

Ann Dowd, who won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Aunt Lydia on The Handmaid’s Tale, is set to star in a solo version of Henrik Ibsen's Enemy of the People, adapted and directed by Robert Icke. The production will run at the Park Avenue Armory from June 22 through July 25 with opening night set for June 30. The play centers on a small former manufacturing town that has been revitalized as a resort destination due to its natural hot springs. When a scientist, who is the sister of the town’s Mayor, finds that the water is contaminated and the baths must be shut down, a democratic society confronts, in public and in private, a complex ethical crisis.

Original Full Monty Star Jason Danieley to Direct the Musical

Broadway’s Jason Danieley is taking a “Big-Ass Rock” to Milwaukee. The actor, who originated the role of Malcolm in David Yazbek and Terrence McNalley’s acclaimed 2000 musical The Full Monty, will direct the show at Skylight Music Theatre this fall. Based on the 1997 film of the same name, the show follows an unlikely band of out-of-work men who decide to turn their lives around by baring it all for the greater good. It will run from September 24 through October 17. The Skylight season will also include Little Shop of Horrors, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, Raisin and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, starring Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli.

Tony Nominee Lois De Banzie Dead at 90

Lois De Banzie, who is known for her turns in the movies Annie and Sister Act, died on April 3 in Greenbrae, California. She was 90 years old. De Banzie earned a Tony nomination for her role in 1980's Morning's at Seven. Her other Broadway credits include Da, The Last of Mrs. Lincoln and The Octette Bridge Club. De Banzie was seen on screen in Tootsie, Sudden Impact, Mass Appeal, Arachnophobia, Addams Family Values and more.