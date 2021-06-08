New Musical Trevor, Based on Award-Winning Film, Sets New Off-Broadway Dates

Trevor, a new musical based on the Academy Award-winning short film of the same name, will now play at off-Broadway's Stage 42 beginning on October 25. Opening night is set for November 10. The previously announced show was in rehearsal when theaters shut down due to COVID-19. Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Marc Bruni and Joshua Prince, who both worked on on Beautiful, will direct and choreograph, respectively. Full casting is to be announced. Tickets are now on sale.

The musical follows 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. Trevor is based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone and Rajski with an original screenplay by Lecesne.

The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Stone and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the nation’s only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, music director Matt Deitchman and orchestrator Greg Pliska.