NBC Cancels Musical Comedy Series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

This news won't be music to the ears of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans. Variety reports that the show has been canceled after two seasons at NBC. The show premiered on January 7, 2020.

Created by Austin Winsberg, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the socially awkward Zoey (Jane Levy), who learns that she can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of big musical numbers. The cast includes Broadway alums Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher and Chip Zien.

Fans of the show have already got #SaveZoeysPlaylist trending on Twitter. Broadway alum Astin thanked them for their support.