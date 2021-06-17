David Byrne’s American Utopia to Play Broadway's St. James Theatre

David Byrne’s American Utopia has found a new Broadway home. The show, which already announced its return to the New York stage, will play the St. James Theatre. Performances will begin on September 17.

In American Utopia, the Talking Heads superstar is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe. They include returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

“It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year+ like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway. You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually!" Byrne said in a statement. "New York is back, and given all we’ve witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with EVERYTHING the way it was—we have an opportunity for a new world here."

Spike Lee’s filmed version of American Utopia premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and is currently streaming on HBO Max. Nonesuch Records released both the original 2018 American Utopia album, which inspired the Broadway show, as well as the cast album for David Byrne’s American Utopia, with music and lyrics by Byrne. Both albums are available digitally and on vinyl and CD.

The show’s design features lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

The show first arrived on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on October 20, 2019, where it played through February 16, 2020.