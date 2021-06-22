Tickets on Sale for Broadway's The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster

Tickets are now on sale for the star-packed Broadway revival of The Music Man. Headlined by Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, the production will begin performances on December 20 and officially open on February 10, 2022.

The cast also features Tony winners Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo. The cast will also include Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman (Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The show follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. When he soon falls for the town librarian, Marian Paroo, his plans take an unexpected turn.

The Music Man features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. Jerry Zaks is the revival's director, Warren Carlyle is the choreographer and Patrick Vaccariello is the music director. Kate Horton has also been named Executive Producer of the production.