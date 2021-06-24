 Skip to main content
Alex Wyse & Ben Fankhauser's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet to Premiere Off-Broadway

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 24, 2021

This new musical is heading off-Broadway! Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Broadway alums Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser with direction by Marshall Pailet, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet will begin previews at the DR2 Theatre on September 17. Opening night is scheduled for September 27. The show will run through November 14. 

Ben Fankhauser & Alex Wyse (Photo: Michael Jorgensen PR)

Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody—but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn’t the big break they hoped. That is, until they’re plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet, and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes—and her new perfume. They’re so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn’t always lead where you expect.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet also includes scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Aja M. Jackson and sound design by Twi McCallum.

Casting will be announced later.

