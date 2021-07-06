The John Gore Organization Donates to New Theater Management Program at University of Florida

The John Gore Organization, and its namesake CEO, has made a significant contribution to the University of Florida School of Theatre and Dance’s theater management program to advance opportunities for up-and-coming theater professionals.

The contribution is for the new theater management program, which launched in fall of 2020 and is headed by UF Professor of Practice Miles Wilkin, founder of Broadway Across America. The program offers a specialization for undergraduate students pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre.

“We are thrilled to support the University of Florida’s theater management program to provide training for our industry’s future leaders,” said Gore in a statement. “With Miles Wilkin leading the program, they are learning from the best in the business!”

The academic specialization features specific theater management courses, a professional internship and a senior project. The offered courses include the Commercial Theatre Industry, Theatrical Producing: Developments & Trends, Arts Administration and Producing for Regional Theatre. Students have been known to take Theatrical Producing multiple times, for its rotating topics and industry-leading guest lecturers.

Previous guest lecturers have included Chris Boneau, Bill Damaschke, Jack Eldon, Michael Hartman, Rocco Landesman, Derek McLane, Alecia Parker, Eva Price, Lauren Reid, Michael Riedel, Scott Sanders, Nick Scandalios, Peter Schneider and Jeffrey Seller.