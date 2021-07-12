Jennifer Lopez Partners with Skydance and Concord to Develop Musical Projects

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her star power to musicals! Lopez and her Nuyorican Productions has partnered with Skydance and Concord Theatricals to develop a slew of original projects based on Concord’s vast catalog of musicals, which includes the works of Rodgers & Hammerstein. Lopez will star in at least one of the projects.

"Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood," said Lopez in a statement. "We’re so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation."

Lopez, along with partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost will executive produce for Skydance, alongside Sophia Dilley of Concord’s Film & TV division and Concord CEO, Scott Pascucci.

“Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse,” Skydance President Bost said in a statement. “Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a 21st century audience.”

“It is an honor to join forces with Jennifer Lopez and Nuyorican, while broadening our partnership with Skydance,” Concord's Dilley said. “We are excited to collaborate with this impressive team as we continue to champion creative opportunities for the authors and works we represent, together with the copyrights we own.”

Skydance and Concord's partnership is being expanded by this deal. Their partnership already includes co-developing a fresh adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! by John Lee Hancock and Bekah Brunstetter as a television series.