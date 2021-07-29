New Jaws-Themed Musical Bruce, from Bandstand Writers, Sets World Premiere in Seattle

Everyone out of the water! The new musical Bruce, which is based on Carl Gottlieb’s novel The Jaws Log, will have its world premiere at Seattle Rep’s Bagley Wright Theater in May 2022. Bruce will begin previews on May 27, 2022 ahead of an opening night on June 1.

Bruce tells the story of a virtually unknown 26-year-old Steven Spielberg in 1974 as he sets out to film an adaptation of a best-selling novel. While invading a sleepy fishing island off Cape Cod to shoot on the open ocean, he faced several challenges including weather, water, hostile locals, an exploding budget, endless delays and a highly dysfunctional mechanical star named Bruce, to bring his vision to life in what proved to be one of the biggest success stories in film history.

Donna Feore will direct and choreograph the musical, which features music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Oberacker. Taylor and Oberacker were previously represented on Broadway by their 2017 musical Bandstand.

More information, including casting, to be announced.