Alvin Ing, Known for Flower Drum Song & Pacific Overtures, Dies at 89

by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 2, 2021
Alvin Y. F. Ing
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Alvin Ing has died at the age of 89. The actor was known for appearing on Broadway in the Flower Drum Song and Pacific Overtures. Members of the theater community took to social media on August 2 to remember him.

Born on May 28, 1932 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Ing went on to perform on the national tour of Flower Drum Song, a show he would return to throughout his illustrious career and perform in more than any other actor in various stagings, including the 2002 Broadway revival, starring Lea Salonga. He made his Broadway debut in 1976 in Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Pacific Overtures, which earned 10 Tony nominations and won awards for costume and scenic design. Ing played Shogun's Mother in both the original production and the 2004 revival as well as on tour.

In addition to his turns in Flower Drum Song and Pacific Overtures, Ing's stage credits include the national touring productions of Two Gentlemen of Verona and City of Angels as well as Six and A Tenth of An Inch Makes the Difference off-Broadway. His screen credits include The Doctors, The Final Countdown, Falcon Crest, The Gambler, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and more.

