Julie Halston Joins Sex and the City Sequel And Just Like That...

Fresh off of the news that she will receive the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, Julie Halston has been announced as part of the cast for And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City sequel series. An Instagram post from the show's account on August 3 revealed that she will return to the role of Bitsy Von Muffling. Fans of the hit series will recall Halston's character married Nathan Lane's character Bobby Fine in season five. No word yet on whether three-time Tony winner Lane will reprise his role.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Tootsie, Halston is a four-time Drama Desk nominee who has appeared on Broadway in Twentieth Century, Gypsy, Hairspray, You Can't Take It With You, Anything Goes and more.

In addition to Plaza Suite-bound star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the leading role of Carrie Bradshaw, And Just Like That... features two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristin Davis as Charlotte. Kim Cattrall will not be joining the reboot to reprise her turn as Samantha. The new series follows the trio as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s. It consists of 10 half-hour episodes. As previously announced, Isaac Powell and Tony winner Sara Ramírez will also recur in the sequel series.