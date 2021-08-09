Lauren Reid Announced as President of the John Gore Organization

Lauren Reid is being named President of the John Gore Organization, effective immediately. She was most recently Chief Operating Officer of JGO. As President, she will oversee the organization's entire family of companies (Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, Group Sales Box Office, BroadwayBox and The Broadway Channel). Reid also serves as the Chair of the Broadway League.

“Restarting a whole industry has to be the greatest business challenge any of us has ever faced, and I would like to take this moment to acknowledge the role Lauren Reid has played in helping us weather this storm," John Gore, owner and C.E.O. of the John Gore Organization, said in a statement. "Our company, and our industry, are better positioned to reemerge from this shut-down thanks to having Lauren at the helm guiding all of us through this. So in recognition of the high esteem I and the whole industry hold her in, I have made her President of the entire organization.”

Gore will continue as Chairman and C.E.O. of the company. Additionally, Peter Schneider will remain as Chairman of the Board and Miles Wilkin continues as Vice Chairman.

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.