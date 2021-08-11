Odds & Ends: Tick, Tick... BOOM! Movie, Starring Andrew Garfield, Arrives in November

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Tick, Tick... BOOM! to Kick Off AFI Fest November 10

The film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick…BOOM! will open AFI Fest 2021 on November 10 with the world premiere of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed movie. Starring Tony winner Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…BOOM! will be in select theaters on November 12 and on Netflix beginning on November 19. This year’s hybrid AFI Fest will feature both in-person screenings and events in Los Angeles, as well as virtual screenings showcasing transformative stories from groundbreaking artists and a gala event celebrating AFI Life Achievement Honoree Julie Andrews. Watch the trailer for Tick, Tick…BOOM! below.

Daniel Sunjata Joins Matt Bomer & More in Netflix Series

Daniel Sunjata, who wan nominated for a 2003 Tony Award for his performance in the original Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play Take Me Out, has joined fellow stage and screen star Matt Bomer in a new Netflix series. According to Deadline, Echoes, a psychological thriller limited series, comes from 13 Reasons Why showrunner and Tony-winning lyricist Brian Yorkey and was created and written by Vanessa Gazy. Michelle Monaghan will star as identical twins Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Sunjata and Bomer will play the husbands of Gina and Leni, respectively. A production timeline will be announced later.

Stars in the House's First Live Show Rescheduled

In celebration of the return of Broadway, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will host a special live version of Stars in the House at Town Hall in New York City on October 25. The event had been originally announced for September 12. They will be joined by Andy Karl, Kelli O'Hara, Orfeh, Chita Rivera, Schele Williams and more. The evening will also be livestreamed here. On June 30, Stars in the House marked $1 million raised for The Actors Fund since the virtual show began in March 2020.

Kyle Selig (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Kyle Selig & More Join The Real Housewives of the North Pole

From Mean Girls to Real Housewives! Broadway fave Kyle Selig has boarded Peacock's original holiday movie The Real Housewives of the North Pole, Deadline reports. The cast also includes Broadway alum Alec Mapa, Jearnest Corchado, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce and Damon Dayoub. They will join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt in the film inspired by the reality franchise. The movie tells the story of Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt), who have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with a scintillating expose. Selig will play Jake, Diana’s son, who just graduated college and is trying to navigate the real world. The film is set to premiere later this year.

The Woman in Black to Return to the McKittrick Hotel

The Woman in Black, a ghost play set in a pub, will return to the McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, this fall. Performances will begin on October 21 with an official opening on October 24. The show tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt’s stage adaptation comes alive in Robin Herford’s production of Susan Hill’s ghost story. Director Herford reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement in New York, which is scheduled to run through January 30, 2022. Guests at The Woman in Black and the McKittrick Hotel will have to show proof of vaccination upon arriving.

P.S. Bon appétit, Broadway! Beloved Theater District haunt Joe Allen will reopen on August 18. Check the info below and make a reservation ASAP.