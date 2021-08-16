Camille A. Brown to Direct & Choreograph Broadway Revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls Next Year

Camille A. Brown is set to direct and choreograph a Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf next year. Brown will be the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer for a Broadway production in more than 65 years. This marks her directorial Broadway debut. Exact dates, theater and casting is to be announced.

“I’m extremely thrilled and honored to helm this new production of for colored girls...,” said Brown in a statement. “It’s an amazing feeling to bring this seminal show back to Broadway 45 years after it opened at the Booth Theatre on September 15, 1976. I look forward to diving into the divine Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem and celebrating her legacy.”

The cast of for colored girls at the Public Theater (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

for colored girls first bowed on Broadway in September 1976 and won two Tony nominations, including Best Play. Trazana Beverley took home the trophy for Best Featured Actress In A Play. A production played off-Broadway at the Public Theater in 2019 and had four extensions.

A Tony nominee for her choreography in Choir Boy, Brown served as the choreographer for the 2019 production of for colored girls at the Public Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk nomination. Her other Broadway credits include choreographing the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island in 2017 and A Streetcar Named Desire in 2012. Brown also worked on Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and the Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

Get ready for the upcoming revival by watching clips of for colored girls from its off-Broadway run below!