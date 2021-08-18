 Skip to main content
Catch Up with Jason Gotay, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More on Broadway Profiles

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 18, 2021
Charlie Cooper & Jason Gotay on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"

Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on August 22 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Spotted: Gossip Girl reboot standout Jason Gotay meets up with Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper to talk about his juicy role on the HBO Max series and more.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry about fulfilling her pop star fantasy in Girls5eva.
  • Host Tamsen Fadal speaks with Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins about the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit.
  • Wicked is the first national tour to return to the road in nearly a year and a half. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Clifton Davis, who is playing Dr. Dillamond.
  • Best-selling author Jodi Picoult takes us behind the scenes of her new musical Breathe, a story about COVID-19’s impact on relationships, starring Kelli O’Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
