Edmund Donovan Joins Cast of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's on Broadway

Edmund Donovan, who received 2020 Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Obie and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements off-Broadway, has completed the cast of Lynn Nottage's new Broadway play Clyde's. As previously reported, Emmy winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones will star in the production along with Kara Young and Reza Salazar. The show is scheduled to play at the Hayes Theatre beginning on November 3 ahead of an opening night on November 22.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop. They are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. The play had its world premiere at the Guthrie Theater, under the name Floyd's, in 2019.

In addition to his award-winning performance in Greater Clements, Donovan's stage credits include Lewiston/Clarkston, The Snow Geese and Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1. His screen credits include Glob Lessons, The Vizitant, Akron, Betty, High Fidelity, Hightown, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Unforgettable, Orange is the New Black and HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl.

The creative team for Clyde's includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer\ Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington. It will feature original compositions by Justin Hicks.