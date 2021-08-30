My Fair Lady National Tour, Starring Shereen Ahmed & Laird Mackintosh, Relaunches in September

It's a loverly return for My Fair Lady. The national tour will relaunch on September 14 at the Hobby Center in Houston, Texas. Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh will return to the roles of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins in the touring production of Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-nominated My Fair Lady revival. The tour originally launched at Syracuse's Landmark Theatre on December 10, 2019 and officially opened at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on December 19.

Returning cast members include Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Adam Grupper as Alfred P. Doolittle, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce and Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Joining the tour from the original Broadway company is Lee Zarrett as Professor Zoltan Karpathy. The production’s ensemble features Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Polly Baird, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Mary Callanan, Elena Camp, Christopher Faison, Nicole Ferguson, Kaitlyn Frank, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Patrick Kerr, Brandon Leffler, Nathalie Marrable, William Michals, Aisha Mitchell, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, George Psomas, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Samantha Sturm, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Gerard M. Williams, Michael Williams, Richard Riaz Yoder and Minami Yusui.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. It boasts a score that includes the songs "Wouldn't It be Loverly?," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."

My Fair Lady is directed by Bartlett Sher, choreographed by Christopher Gattelli and music-directed by Ted Sperling. The production features Tony-winning costume design by Catherine Zuber, scenic design by Michael Yeargan, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Marc Salzberg.

Get a sneak peek at star Shreen Ahmed singing "I Could Have Danced All Night" below!