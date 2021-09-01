They've Got Sunshine! Complete Cast Announced for Ain't Too Proud's Broadway Return

Get ready, 'cause here they come! Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations. As previously reported, the musical will resume performances at the Imperial Theatre with a special gala performance on October 16. Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson and Jelani Remy will return to their leading roles as Otis Williams, David Ruffin, Paul Williams, Melvin Franklin and Eddie Kendricks, respectively.

The cast will also feature Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley and Candice Marie Woods.

Nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical (and a win for for choreographer Sergio Trujillo), Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The show opened on Broadway on March 21, 2019.