Steven Boyer, Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan & More Set for World Premiere of Kimberly Akimbo Musical

Casting is set for the upcoming world premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's new musical Kimberly Akimbo. The previously announced off-Broadway production will begin performances at the Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater on November 5 ahead of an opening night on December 8. Directed by Jessica Stone and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the show is based on Lindsay-Abaire's acclaimed play of the same name.

The cast features Tony winner Victoria Clark, Tony nominee Steven Boyer, Bonnie Milligan, Justin Cooley, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan II, Michael Iskander, Alli Mauzey and Nina White.

Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tesori, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by John Clancy, additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt and hair and makeup design by Jared Janas.