All-Female Pop Musical Adaptation of Pride & Prejudice to Play West End

London audiences are going to be able to visit Pemberley this fall! Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of), an all-female pop musical adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, will play the West End's Criterion Theatre. Adapted and directed by Isobel McArthur, who will also play Mr. Darcy and Mrs. Bennett, Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) begins performances on October 15 and opens on November 2.

Men, money and microphones are fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation, which includes pop classics such as "Every Day I Write the Book," "Young Hearts Run Free," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "I Got You Babe" and "You’re So Vain." Five actresses portray young female servants, as well as every other character, as they retell Austen's classic story.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) first bowed at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre, and the West End transfer will reunite the original cast. Joining McArthur will be Tori Burgess as Mr. Collins, Christina Gordon as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jane, Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Charlotte and Charles Bingley, and Meghan Tyler as Lizzie Bennet.

The production features comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily-Jane Boyle.