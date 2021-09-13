Sex and the City's Candace Bushnell to Bring Solo Show Off-Broadway

Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, will play the Daryl Roth Theatre. Following its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse, the show will begin performances off-Broadway on November 13 and open on December 7. The production will be directed by Lorin Latarro.

“Working in the theater has been a lifelong dream since I first came to New York,” Bushnell said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to share my story at The Daryl Roth Theatre. This is an evening to laugh, cry, celebrate and most of all, come with your friends and make some new ones too!”

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of Sex and the City and finding herself single again in her fifties, the always provocative Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex and New York City—all while pouring cosmos in Manolos.