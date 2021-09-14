Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Confirms Cast for Return

When The Phantom of the Opera resumes performances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22, it will be led by Ben Crawford, Meghan Picerno and John Riddle as The Phantom, Christine and Raoul, respectively. Emilie Kouatchou will make her Broadway debut as an alternate for the role of Christine, which will make her the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway.

Broadway's longest-running show will also welcome back Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi. Sara Esty, who was announced to join the production in April 2020, will take on the role of Meg Giry.

The ensemble will feature Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

With a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart, The Phantom of the Opera is based on the novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux. It follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine, a gorgeous young soprano star-to-be. As Christine’s star rises, and a handsome suitor from her past enters the picture, the Phantom grows mad, terrorizing the opera house owners and company with his murderous ways. Still, Christine finds herself drawn to the mystery man.

The Phantom of the Opera was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1988 and took home seven, including Best Musical.