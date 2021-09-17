Cast Announced for Revival of Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Off-Broadway

An ensemble cast is now set for the Signature Theatre production of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. The 1993 piece was originally performed as a solo show by Smith, it will now feature five actors: Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart. The revival, directed by Taibi Magar, will begin previews at the Pershing Square Signature Center on October 12 and open on November 1 for a limited run through November 14.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, follows the aftermath of the police officers’ acquittal in Rodney King’s police brutality case, which sparked unrest throughout the city. Smith responded by dissecting the events; she interviewed over 350 Los Angelinos in preparation for the show.

“What the expanded ensemble offers us is the ability to unearth the complexity and nuance of the dynamics across the different communities that were involved and injured,” director Magar said. “Working with them to explore the text has been extraordinary, because I share with Anna an absolute and urgent curiosity with how people speak. I’ve always been rebellious about ‘proper language’ and instead revel in unpacking why a person speaks the way that they speak.”

“Sadly, the play is still relevant on many fronts," Smith added.

The production features scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Darron L West and projection design by David Bengali.