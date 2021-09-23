The Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America Fellowship Is Now Accepting Applications

The previously announced Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America Fellowship, sponsored by John Gore Organization, is now accepting applicants through October 15. The program will provide 10 paid 14-week part-time fellowships across the United States with training in the business of commercial theater, specifically in areas of marketing, public relations, finance, operations, ticketing and business intelligence, beginning in January 2022.

The goal of the fellowship program is to provide undergraduate and postgraduate students with an opportunity to develop the job skills, industry-specific knowledge and network connections necessary to begin a professional career in the commercial theater industry.

In addition to on-the-job training, the fellowship includes a comprehensive educational curriculum taught by BTC, BAA and other Broadway professionals, providing an invaluable, in-depth education in the business of commercial theater. Accepted fellows will also receive a trip to New York City, where the cohort will gather for in-person shadowing and networking opportunities.

The program will initially be available for those in New York, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston and Louisville.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BAA on this endeavor. Our mission states our goals of removing the 'illusion of inclusion' in the American theater," Black Theatre Coalition’s founders Reggie Van Lee, T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams said in a joint statement. "This partnership offers the opportunity to stretch our reach far beyond the lights of Broadway and into the hometowns of Black professionals across the country.”

Interested Black-identifying applicants should submit contact information, current school enrollment information, a personal statement, resume and one letter of recommendation here.