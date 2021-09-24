Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Rocketman's Taron Egerton to Headline C*ck in the West End

Olivier Award winner and Bridgerton favorite Jonathan Bailey and Rocketman Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton are heading to the West End. They will join Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels in C*ck, the first West End production of Mike Bartlett’s Olivier Award-winning play about love and identity. Directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Marianne Elliott, the production will have a limited run at the Ambassadors Theatre in London from March 5, 2022 to June 4. Opening night is scheduled for March 15.

John (Bailey) is happy in himself and with his boyfriend (Egerton)—until one day he meets the woman of his dreams (Anouka). In a world full of endless possibilities, why must we still limit ourselves with labels? Bartlett’s razor sharp play redefines the battle of the sexes.

"I feel so excited to be working on this beautifully crafted and hilarious play by Mike Bartlett. It keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout," director Elliott, who is also helming the Broadway revival of Company, said in a statement. "A truly theatrical piece in that it asks the audience to enter the imagination of the storytelling—as only live theater can do."

This production marks a reunion for Elliott and Bailey, who won an Olivier Award for his performance as Jamie in the 2018 West End revival of Company. Bailey plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton, a role he is reprising in the second season. His other TV credits include Broadchurch, Leonardo, Me and Mrs .Jones, Doctor Who and more. His theater credits include David Hare’s South Downs, American Psycho at the Almeida Theatre, The York Realist at the Donmar Warehouse and King Lear, starring Ian McKellen at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

In addition to winning a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman, Egerton also recorded the original song for the film "I’m Gonna Love Again" with the music icon, which went on to win Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. He will next be seen starring in Blackbird, a limited series drama for Apple TV alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Tetris, directed by Jon S. Baird for Apple TV+ and is also set to star in Claire Denis’ romantic drama thriller Stars at Noon opposite Fosse/Verdon Emmy nominee Margaret Qualley. He is also known for Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Eddie the Eagle, Testament of Youth, Legend, Sing, Robin Hood and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. On stage, he has appeared in The Last of the Haussmans at the National Theatre and No Quarter at the Royal Court Theatre.