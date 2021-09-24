Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues Cancels Weekend Performances Due to Injury; Opening Night Delayed

A back injury sustained by Ruben Santiago-Hudson is causing the cancellation of weekend performances of Lackawanna Blues begininng on September 24. The show will return on September 28, its originally announced opening night. The show will now officially open on September 30.

Written, performed and directed by Santiago-Hudson, the production features original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack as Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 characters.

Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, as Miss Rachel opens her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care.