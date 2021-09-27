Lileana Blain-Cruz to Direct Broadway Revival of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth at LCT

Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Skin of Our Teeth is heading back to Broadway. The production, which will coincide with the 125th anniversary of Wilder’s birth, will play at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theatre and be directed by LCT's Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. The show is scheduled begin previews on March 31, 2022 and open on April 25. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, which received the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey, as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood and war.

"The Skin of Our Teeth is a play for right now," director Blain-Cruz said in a statement. “It’s a title that has been in my consciousness for a long time and while searching for the perfect play with which to make my Beaumont debut, I re-read it. I was so deeply moved by Thornton Wilder’s story of a family going through apocalypse after apocalypse, over, and over, and over again—and the urgency to get back up and try again." Blain-Cruz previously served as the assistant director the 2009 Broadway revival of Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Her LCT credits include Pipeline and the LCT3 productions of Marys Seacole and War.

This staging will feature sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan and projections by Hannah Wasileski.