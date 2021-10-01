Killing Eve Emmy Winner Jodie Comer to Make West End Debut in Prima Facie

Killing Eve Emmy winner Jodie Comer will make her West End debut in the U.K. premiere of Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie. Comer will star as Tessa in the solo show, directed by Justin Martin. The production will begin performances on April 15, 2022 at the Harold Pinter Theatre and open on April 27.

Prima Facie spotlights Tessa, a young barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game: prosecuting, cross examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

“It’s such an honor to have been given the opportunity to work with Justin Martin, Suzie Miller and the whole team on this wonderfully unique play," Comer said in a statement. "I look forward to bringing Tessa to life and introducing her to the audiences at the Harold Pinter Theatre next spring.”

Comer won a 2019 Emmy Award for her performance on the hit show Killing Eve opposite 12-time Emmy nominee Sandra Oh. Her other screen credits include Free Guy, The White Princess, Thirteen and Doctor Foster. Later this month, she will star in Ridley Scott’s period drama The Last Duel alongside Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck. Next year, Comer will be reunited with Scott on Kitbag, in which she will play Napoleon Bonaparte’s beloved Josephine in Apple Studios’ upcoming biopic opposite Joaquin Phoenix.