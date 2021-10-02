Aladdin Cancels Performances Through October 10

Following Aladdin's shining, shimmering, splendid reopening on September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, the hit show has been forced to cancel performances through October 1o due to detected COVID-19 cases. Performances are scheduled to resume on October 12.

"Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with last night’s performance of Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company today," said a statement from Disney Theatrical Productions. "Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew remain our top priority, we feel the prudent decision is to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 10. Our next planned performance is Tuesday, October 12 at 7PM."

“Given my evaluation of this real-world data, I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case," said Blythe Adamson, the epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions, in a statement. "This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again.”

Broadway.com customers have been notified and automatically refunded.