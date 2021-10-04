Odds & Ends: Find Out What Special Skill Anthony Ramos Had to Pick Up for Transformers

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Anthony Ramos Got a Driver's License for Transformers

Lights up on Anthony Ramos! The Hamilton alum and In the Heights film star is officially in production for Transformers. He revealed he had to pick up one skill for the next installment of the sci-fi live-action series: driving! "My director is like, 'The car, we need you to drive it,'" Ramos said on the Spout podcast. "I had like a two-week window to try and book a road test and pass." Growing up in New York City, Ramos never felt the need to acquire his driver's license. Centered on Optimus Prime, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 origin film Bumblebee, which starred Hailee Steinfeld. The live-action film series, based on the Hasbro franchise, began with 2007's Transformers, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Announces In-Person Season

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced the lineup for its 107th season, featuring a return to in-person performances. The season will include the previously announced debut of Barry Manilow's Harmony as well as a co-production of The Garden of the Finzi-Continis with New York City Opera. All of the shows will take place in Edmond J. Safra Hall at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. The return to live performance will kick off on November 15 with the concert It’s Time! To Light, Life and Laughter, an evening featuring Yiddish theater stars who have appeared in Folksbiene productions in recent years. Head here for more information.

BC/EFA Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises $753,321

Following a two-year hiatus, theater fans filled the streets of New York City’s Theater District on October 3 for the 35th Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event featured 36 tables filled with collectible keepsakes, a record-breaking silent auction, live auction experiences and treasures and raised $753,321. This year’s donations will help provide lifesaving medication, health care, meals and emergency support for those living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with COVID-19 or facing other life-threatening illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The event has raised $16.5 million in its 35 years.

P.S. Play ball! Watch Tony nominee Jenn Colella sing the National Anthem at Sunday's Yankee game below.