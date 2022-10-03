Linedy Genao to Star in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's newly named musical Bad Cinderella will begin performances at the Imperial Theatre on February 17, 2023 and open on March 23. Formerly known as Cinderella, the production premiered at the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre last year. Tickets are now on sale.

Newcomer Linedy Genao will star as Cinderella in the new musical, which features an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell. Lloyd Webber composed the music and David Zippel wrote the lyrics. Laurence Connor directs with JoAnn Hunter choreographing. Additional casting and creative team will be announced later.

"I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre," Lloyd Webber said in a statement. "We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such a brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special."

This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what “happily ever after” really means.

Genao has recorded the show's title song in both English and Spanish. The English version of "Bad Cinderella" is now available with the Spanish recording to be released at a later date.