Vanessa Williams to Star in Anyone Can Whistle Concert at Carnegie Hall; MasterVoices Season Announced

MasterVoices, the symphonic choir, has announced a starry lineup for its 80th anniversary season at Carnegie Hall. The three-production season includes a holiday concert, Vanessa Williams starring in Stephen Sondheim's and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle and an outdoor summer concert featuring Shereen Pimentel.

Kicking off the season on December 6 is A Joyful Noise, a holiday concert featuring Mikaela Bennett, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir and the Grammy-winning gospel group Take 6. Free tickets will be provided to essential and frontline workers to thank them for their personal sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic. Directly following the 7:30PM ET concert will be the Dessert Reception, which will honor Morton Williams Supermarkets for their generous and essential work throughout the pandemic.

A highlight of the season includes the Williams-led concert of Anyone Can Whistle on March 10, 2022. Williams will star as Cora Hoover Hooper in the production, conducted by Ted Sperling. A Tony nominee for her turn as The Witch in the 2002 revival of Into the Woods, Williams has also been seen on Broadway in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Sondheim on Sondheim, Vanessa Williams: Silver & Gold, The Trip to Bountiful and After Midnight. She is a three-time Emmy nominee for her performance as Wilhelmina Slater on Ugly Betty. Additional casting for this concert production is to come.

The season finale will take place in early June with Songs for a Summer Night, an outdoor concert that includes the world premiere of a newly commissioned piece by Tariq Al-Sabir, which is inspired by the sounds of a New York City summer. Broadway's Shereen Pimentel, most recently seen in Ivo van Hove's West Side Story, is set to appear as a guest along with the Orchestra of St. Luke's.