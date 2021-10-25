Odds & Ends: Waitress Star Jennifer Nettles to Offer Broadway Under the Mistletoe Concert Tour

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jennifer Nettles to Hit the Road After Waitress

Grammy winner, Sugarland frontwoman and former Broadway.com vlogger Jennifer Nettles is starring as Jenna in the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress through November 24. After leaving the show, she will head out on a holiday concert tour, Broadway Under the Mistletoe, which will play in Nashville, Atlanta and New York. Head here to learn more.

Lea Salonga to Embark on Dream Again Tour

Tony winner Lea Salonga will head out on a tour across the country in 2022, shhe announced on October 25. Last seen on Broadway in Once on This Island, Salonga's Broadway credits also include Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song and Allegiance. Check out the complete list of cities and dates below!

Simon Stephens' Morning Sun Extends Off-Broadway

Tony-winning scribe Simon Stephens' Morning Sun, which began performances at New York City Center – Stage I on October 12, has already announced an extension. The play will now run through December 19; it is scheduled to open on November 3. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Morning Sun stars Tony winner Blair Brown, Emmy winner Edie Falco and Tony nominee Marin Ireland. The new play is set in Greenwich Village a generation or so ago and as 50 years pass, one woman's life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery and possibility in this enthralling world premiere about mothers and daughters as well as beginnings and endings in New York City.

Watch Jason Sudeikis & the Cast of Saturday Night Live Spoof Annie

Before Annie Live! premieres on NBC on December 2, the Saturday Night Live squad put their own spin on a number from the beloved musical. The weekend's host, Ted Lasso Emmy winner and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, Cecily Strong and the rest of the cast offered a parody of "I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here." Strong, who will make her New York theatrical stage debut in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe at The Shed in December, played the role of Grace. As she introduces Annie (Melissa Villaseñor) to the staff at the Warbucks Mansion, one member leaves room for a lot of questions. Check out the hilarious number below!

Joe Tippett Joins Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Film Adaptation

Broadway's Joe Tippett, who just played his final performance in Waitress, has joined the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a film adaptation of Stephen Kingshort story, according to Deadline. John Lee Hancock is serving as writer and director for the Netflix-bound production. Tippett joins a cast that also includes Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland. Mr. Harringan’s Phone was one of four stories in King's If It Bleeds novellas. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him. Tippett will play the father of Craig, who is left to raise his only son alone, after the death fo his wife. Tippett's other screen credits include The Morning Show, Mare of Easttown and more.