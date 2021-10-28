Danny Robins' Supernatural Thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story Sets West End Return

Check the time! Danny Robins' supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will return to London's West End this winter following its record-breaking run at the Noël Coward Theatre this summer. The thriller, directed by Matthew Dunster, is now set to play the Gielgud Theatre for a limited time beginning December 4. The original production starred Lilly Allen along with Julia Chan, Jake Wood and Hadley Fraser. Casting for this remount is to be announced.

"I was blown away by the response to the play this summer, both from the critics and our amazing audiences, so I am hugely chuffed to be able to bring the show back so quickly and to this beautiful, historic theater," said playwright Robins. "Slipping from autumn into winter, it feels the perfect time for a ghost story, so I can’t wait to spook a whole load of new audiences at the Gielgud. I’m hoping you’ll laugh, jump, be on the edge of your seat, and then spend the rest of the night talking about whether ghosts exist!”

2:22 - A Ghost Story follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, and her husband Sam who isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up… until 2:22AM… and then they will know.

Robins is creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and known for his plays Rudy’s Rare Records and End of the Pier.

The production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.