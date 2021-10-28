Go Inside the National Touring Production of An Officer and a Gentleman

The previously announced new musical An Officer and a Gentleman, based on the 1982 film featuring a screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, had its world premiere in Las Vegas at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts on October 26 and there are images of the production. An Officer and a Gentleman, written and directed by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan, features a score of 1980s music that includes hits from Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar and the Grammy-winning hit single “Up Where We Belong,” which was written for the film and recorded by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes. Check out the new production photos below to see Wes Williams as Zack, Mary Nikols as Paula, David Wayne Britton as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley, Emily Louise Franklin as Lynette and Cameron Loyal as Sid. An Officer and a Gentleman is set to visit more than 50 cities in the 2021-2022 season.

Mary Nikols as Paula and Wes Williams as Zack.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The cast of An Officer and a Gentleman.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Emily Louise Franklin as Lynette and Cameron Loyal as Sid.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)