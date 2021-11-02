Roundabout Theatre Company to Honor Chita Rivera at Paint the Town! Gala

Broadway legend Chita Rivera will be honored at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2022 Paint the Town! gala. Rivera is set to receive the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with the theater company and memorable stage work. The award honors those who have made an indelible impact on both theater and the Roundabout Theatre Company. The gala will take place on March 7, 2022 at the Ziegfield Ballroom in New York City.

Rivera is a two-time Tony winner and the recipient of the 2018 Special Tony Award For Lifetime Achievement. She has appeared in the Roundabout's The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Nine. Rivera is also known for portraying iconic theater roles such as Anita in the original production of West Side Story, Rose in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma Kelly in Chicago and Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman. She is also the inspiration behind the Chita Rivera Awards, which honors superb achievement in dance and choreographic excellence.

The evening will also feature dinner, a live auction and special concert performance with a musical artist to be announced soon.

All proceeds from Paint the Town! will benefit the Roundabout Theatre Company’s myriad theatrical and educational programs and support efforts to amplify and strengthen the company’s commitment to Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion—both on and off their stages.