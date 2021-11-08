Complete Casting Announced for the Broadway Premiere of Skeleton Crew

Casting is complete for Skeleton Crew's upcoming Broadway bow. Written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the show will begin performances on December 21 and open on January 12, 2022 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Broadway alum Joshua Boone joins the previously announced Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad to complete the full company. Boone has appeared on Broadway in Holler If Ya Hear Me and Network.

Skeleton Crew is set in 2008 Detroit, where a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

Skeleton Crew will feature choreography by Adesola Osakalumi, scenic design by Michael Carnahan, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Rui Rita, original music and sound design by Rob Kaplowitz, projection design by Nicholas Hussong and original music by J. Keys.