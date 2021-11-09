Full Cast Announced for Slave Play's Broadway Return

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway return of Jeremy O. Harris' Tony-nominated Slave Play. The previously announced return is directed by Robert O'Hara and will play at the August Wilson Theatre beginning on November 23 for an eight-week run. The show will officially open on December 2 and play a limited engagement through January 23, 2022.

Newly announced to the cast is Devin Kawaoka as Dustin and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham as Philip. The two join the previously announced Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Tony nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony nominee Annie McNamara and Paul Alexander Nolan, all of whom starred in both of the play’s previous New York runs on Broadway and off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy will play Kaneisha, a role she originated in Slave Play’s first developmental production in 2017 as part of Yale’s Langston Hughes Festival.

Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann and Galen J. Williams all serve as understudies in the production.

In Slave Play the Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation—in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It’s an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master’s House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip’s fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary’s big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

The 2019 production of Slave Play began previews at Broadway’s Golden Theatre in September 10, 2019 and played the final performance of its engagement on January 19, 2020.

The production features scenic design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, costume design by two-time Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony nominee Jiyoun Chang, and sound and orginal music by two-time Tony nominee Lindsay Jones.

Following the run at the August Wilson Theatre, the production will head to Los Angeles as part of Center Theatre Group’s upcoming Mark Taper Forum season.

After being nominated for 12 Tony Awards, the most ever for a play, Slave Play did not take home any trophies at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.