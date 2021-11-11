Odds & Ends: Save the Date for Miscast22 & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Miscast22 Gets A Date

Mark those calendars! MCC Theater's Miscast22 is scheduled for April 4, 2022. The annual gala features a star-studded lineup of talents who perform songs from roles in which they would never traditionally be cast. Miscast20 and Miscast21 took place online. More details regarding next year's event, including a list of performers, will be revealed later. In the meantime, we love any excuse to watch Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel's 2016 performance of the Rent belt-off "Take Me Or Leave Me." Hit it!

Laura Benanti (Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Laura Benanti to Deck Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops

Tony winner Laura Benanti and The New York Pops will team up this holiday season to bring cheer to New York audiences. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the annual holiday concert returns to Carnegie Hall with Back Home for the Holidays on December 17 at 8PM ET. The evening of traditional carols and contemporary holiday classics includes songs such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “O, Holy Night.” Special guests will include Linda Benanti, Kate Mangiameli, Brandon Michael Nase and Martin Vidnovic. "This holiday concert is a homecoming for our entire New York Pops family—our musicians, PopsEd students, subscribers and donors—and I'm so glad we get to celebrate our return with the incomparable Laura Benanti,” Reineke said in a statement. “I can't wait to see you there!"

Robert Fairchild & Leanne Cope to Reunite for An American in Paris

Five, six, seven, eight! An American in Paris' Tony-nominated leads Robbie Fairchild and Leanne Cope will reprise their roles in Australia. The four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, based on the classic movie with music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, will play in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. Performances are scheduled to begin in January 2022. Cameron Holmes and Dimity Azoury from The Australian Ballet will alternate in the lead roles.