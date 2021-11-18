Check Out Spectacular New Production Photos from Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Natalie Mendoza & the Broadway company of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Ladies and gentlemen, bohemians and artists—feast your eyes on spectacular, spectacular new production photos from the Tony-winning musical Moulin Rouge! These shots feature Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein as Christian and Harold Zidler, respectively, along with Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Robyn Hurder as Nini, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth. Enjoy the photos below, and then experience the resplendent show for yourself at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.