Annie Live! Star Nicole Scherzinger & More Ring in the Holiday Season on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 24, 2021
Paul Wontorek & Nicole Scherzinger at The Civilian Hotel on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"
(Photo: Lindsey Sullivan for Broadway.com)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on November 28 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
