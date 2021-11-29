No Ordinary Sunday: See Broadway's Brightest Gather Together to Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Following the passing of Stephen Sondheim on November 26, the theater community did what they do best: gathered together in the heart of New York City to lift their voices as one. On November 28, hundreds of members of the Broadway community and casts of Broadway shows came together to pay tribute to the Broadway giant. Gathered on the red steps in Duffy Square, participants sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s celebrated work Sunday in the Park with George. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Josh Groban, Erich Bergen, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, Tom Kitt, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Marc Shaiman, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Abby Mueller, Judy Kuhn, Brandon Uranowitz, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Erin Davie and many more were in attendance. Take a look at the photos below from the moving event.