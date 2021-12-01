Audra McDonald to Narrate & Executive Produce Whitney Houston Documentary

A new documentary focusing on the early life of Whitney Houston is in the works, according to Deadline. Whitney Houston in Focus will be directed by Benjaim Alfonsi and is based on the book Young Whitney Houston by photographer Bette Marshall. Tony winner Audra McDonald will serve as an executive producer and as the narrator for the documentary, which is set for release in early 2022.

“Whitney Houston is an artist I worshipped from the moment I first heard her sing. Her voice was simply miraculous and her artistry was perfection,” McDonald said. “We all witnessed her superstardom, and I’m honored to help tell this part of Whitney’s story, before it all began.”

Marshall first met Houston was she was an unknown 18-year-old model and spent the next several years photographing and archiving the artist's rise to international acclaim. Whitney Houston in Focus is being produced by Cinergistik with Ken Siman and Christian Alfonsi serving as co-executive producers on the film.