Cast Set for the World Premiere of Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic Off-Broadway

Casting has been anounced for the upcoming world premiere of Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic. Directed by Tony winner David Cromer, the new play is set to run at MTC Theatre's New York City Center - Stage 1 beginning on January 11, 2022 and open on February 1.

The ensemble cast includes Betsy Aidem (Beautiful), Yair Ben-Dor (Blue Bloods), Francis Benhamou (Selling Kabul), Ari Brand (The Neil Simon Plays), Pierre Epstein (Plenty), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos), Molly Ranson (August: Osage County), Nancy Robinette (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time), Jeff Seymour (Suits), Kenneth Tigar (Fish in the Dark) and Richard Topol (The Normal Heart).

Prayer for the French Republic is set in 1944 and focused on a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaiting news of missing family members. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Following five generations of a French-Jewish family, Prayer for the French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home and the effects of an ancient hatred.

Harmon, a Drama Desk winner for Admissions, is known for his Broadway debut play Significant Other. Cromer won a Tony Award for directing The Band's Visit in 2018 and earned an additional nomination for The Sound Inside in 2020. He has performed on Broadway in The Waverly Gallery and A Raisin in the Sun. His additional directing credits include The Adding Machine, The House of Blue Leaves, Our Town and Brighton Beach Memoirs, Tribes and many more.

The production features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger and original music by Kluger.