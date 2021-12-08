Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Starring Sonoya Mizuno, Set for Off-Broadway

A new production of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will play the Theater at St. Clements beginning on January 14, 2022. Opening night is scheduled for January 23. Directed by Joe Rosario, this is the first production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that Williams' estate has allowed to be produced off-Broadway. Tickets are now on sale.

The cast will feature Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians) as Maggie in her stage debut, Matt de Rogatis as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc as Big Daddy, Alison Fraser as Big Mama, Austin Pendleton as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott as Rev. Tooker, Tiffan Borelli as Mae, Carly Gold as The No Neck Monsters and Spencer Scott as Gooper.

“In our production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, we want the audience to feel a more personalized connection to this classic drama,” said director Rosario in a statement. “By infusing elements of realism and illusion, we seek to bring out essential truths and the timelessness of a dysfunctional family. Our production is a step-by-step journey to the stormy apex of this authentic American dynasty from a modern perspective.”

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star athlete son, Brick, and Brick’s fiery, outspoken wife, Maggie, his scheming elder son and daughter-in-law, and their weaponized brood of “no-neck monsters.” As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy’s terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.

Premiering in 1955, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof has been revived five times on Broadway and was made into a film in 1958 starring Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie and Paul Newman as Brick.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will include scenic design by Matt Imhoff, lighting design by Steve Wolf and sound design by Ben Levine.