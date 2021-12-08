Celebrate the New West Side Story Movie with Rachel Zegler, Steven Spielberg & More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on December 12 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal chats with three-time Oscar winning director Steven Spielberg and star Rachel Zegler about the West Side Story film remake.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek talks about the Broadway revival of Caroline, Or Change with star Samantha Williams at the Time Hotel.
- The Broadway Show honors the loss of musical theater titan Stephen Sondheim.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Tony winner Melba Moore to discuss her incredible career at Cafe Fiorello.
- Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper heads to Lincoln Center to chat with Tony Yazbeck, who plays Cary Grant in the new musical Flying Over Sunset.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!