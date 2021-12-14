Broadway Brands Joins the John Gore Organization

The John Gore Organization, the leading presenter, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide, announced the acquisition of Broadway Brands on December 14. As part of the agreement, Broadway Brands will continue to operate independently under the executive leadership of Matt Britten, CEO of Broadway Brands, and will maintain its own offices.

“Broadway Brands, and especially the Broadway Briefing and Broadway News, have become staples of the industry and the sources of information that many on Broadway turn to when they start their days. Their role in keeping everyone informed during the pandemic has been crucial,” said John Gore, Chairman and CEO of the JGO, in a statement. “We are dedicated to the growth and promotion of Broadway and are excited to welcome the talent, expertise and passion of the Broadway Brands team into the JGO family of companies. Our work often brings Broadway to the world and through this strategic partnership, we will deepen our connection to and drive information sharing within the Broadway theater industry and with theater professionals worldwide.”

“Broadway Brands was founded on a commitment to innovation and storytelling in the Broadway theater space, and we are excited to further this vision and passion as part of the JGO family of companies,” added Britten. “JGO has been incredibly successful in making Broadway accessible to millions of theater fans, and we are excited to now empower the company to better connect with those working within the industry.”

The John Gore Organization has been instrumental in bringing the magic of Broadway to millions around the globe with productions spanning Broadway, off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan and 48 markets in North America. The family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Broadway Brands has been a leader in content and editorial coverage relied upon by those involved professionally with Broadway. Their impressive portfolio includes Broadway Briefing, Broadway News, Broadway Business and the Broadway Theater District website and app.